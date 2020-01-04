Special children from the School for Exceptional Learners in Governor’s Harbour, as well as displaced youngsters from Abaco, and specially invited children through Social Services from Savannah Sound to Hatchet Bay and in between, were thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of the 6th Annual Hailshams Christmas luncheon, this year hosted at Unique’s Restaurant in Palmetto Point, from 11am to 2pm, on Friday, December 6th, 2019.

“We’ve always been moved, having opened our firm in Eleuthera, to give back to the community that so kindly give to us,” said Mrs. Agatha Bethel, key principal, with Hailshams. The law firm, along with Mrs. Bethel’s Sophisticated U apparel store, reaches out into the community to other corporate entities, who have been more than willing to give unselfishly of their time, money and gifts to the children, she expressed.

Mrs. Bethel continued, “This year we wanted to make it even more special, because, we recognize that we have persons on the island from Abaco, so, they are also included in this year’s event… We have a teacher from the primary school here today as well, Mrs. Pratt, who is also from Abaco and has been displaced – she joined us for lunch today.”

40 plus children, would be touched by the generous partnership program of giving back, coordinated by Hailshams this year, and would receive multiple Christmas gifts, donated by corporate Eleuthera, to brighten their Christmas. Just about a dozen of them got to take part in the lunch at Unique’s, “Unfortunately for many of the students, with the time they would be out of school, they were not able to attend, but, we have their gifts and all the treats to distribute to them,” said Mrs. Bethel.

Having done the event a little differently than it had been done in previous years, Mrs. Bethel explained, “We usually host them to a fun day, but in particular this year, we wanted them to enjoy a sit down lunch, which we did… We want to give them different environments from time to time – so, rather than the bouncy castle, the swings and running about this year, we thought to bring them into a more controlled environment, for a change in atmosphere – to change it up a bit… We have to also say thank you to Unique’s Restaurant, who prepared a wonderful sit down meal for them. They had peas n’ rice, ham, turkey, coleslaw, stuffing, the works – and beautiful cupcakes made right here by the manager herself, Mrs. Pauline Johnson, which she donated to the luncheon. So, we would like to extend a special thank you to them.”

Mrs. Bethel, also highlighted her invaluable staff, and the people from throughout the community who came to help out and support the event, expressing her deep gratitude, emphasizing that the children were always very appreciative. Santa – an annual visitor to the fun, also read to them during the lunch at Unique’s, delighting them with, ‘Twas the night before Christmas’. The children were also excited to take their individual photos with Santa. “We recognize that not everyone is as fortunate as other persons are. So once we identify within the community those children who we could make their Christmas just as bright as ours – we try to come together and do it,” said Mrs. Bethel.