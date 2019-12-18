(HARBOUR ISLAND, ELEUTHERA, THE BAHAMAS) Dec. 5, 2019 – On an island known for its chic shops, historic homes, renowned residents and sophisticated seafront dining, Gumelemi Bluff Harbour Estate is distinguished by its expansive tropical grounds and its storied location situated 25 feet above sea level overlooking the harbour in The Narrows, the most exclusive address on Harbour Island.

Attributes that didn’t escape the attention of the editors at Elle Décor magazine when they were in search of a residence to represent the essence of stylish island living for a feature called “5 Ways to Transform Any Beach House into a Serene Tropical Oasis” (Nov. 27, 2019).

“Gumelemi Bluff Harbour Estate epitomizes the Harbour Island lifestyle,” said Vanessa Ansell the Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty estate agent who, together with husband Christopher Ansell, is exclusively listing the home for sale. “This home personifies island living, from the panoramic views of the harbour that can be enjoyed from every angle and every room, to the cleverly configured single-storey layout—complete with a separate guest suite—to the more than 2500-sq. ft. of outdoor, poolside living space.”

With thoughtful accents such as outdoor showers, perfectly paired with indoor tubs, Gumelemi Bluff is the embodiment of chic tropical living. The home’s neutral tone interiors and abundance of sliding glass doors encourage a natural flow of light, while not competing with the bright hues of colour bouncing off the harbour. Of particular interest to the editors of Elle Décor is the home’s perfect balance of modern-day pampering and traditional Bahamian hospitality.

“As can be said of Harbour Island itself, Gumelimi Bluff Harbour Estate encourages al fresco dining and entertaining – think outdoor pool table, bocce-ball court, and a freshwater pool,” Ansell said. “While offering contemporary conveniences such as wifi internet and a surround sound system, the residence is set on one of The Bahamas’ most historically preserved islands and is an ideal vacation retreat for hosting guests.”

“It was such a pleasure to work with the Elle Décor team and to share with them this unique blend of worlds that I’ve grown up cherishing,” she continued. “Additionally, this experience brought into sharp focus the first-class exposure opportunities available to Sotheby’s agents, and how these media partnerships uniquely position and lend to our competitive advantage.

