MARINE FORECAST FOR THE BAHAMAS FOR 24 HOURS FROM 6AM MONDAY 9TH MARCH 2020 EDT ISSUED BY THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY.

WARNINGS: MARINERS SHOULD REMAIN IN PORT AND BEACH-GOERS ARE ADVISED TO REFRAIN FROM SWIMMING DUE TO LARGE SEA SWELLS, HIGH SEAS AND ROUGH SURF, STRONG TO GALE FORCE WINDS AND DANGEROUS RIP CURRENTS. MOTORISTS AND PEDESTRIANS SHOULD EXERCISE EXTREME CAUTION WHILE TRAVERSING ALONG COASTAL ROADS, AND AVOID CROSSING THE FISHING HOLE ROAD IN GRAND BAHAMA AND THE GLASS WINDOW BRIDGE IN ELEUTHERA. RESIDENTS LIVING ALONG COASTAL AREAS MAY EXPERIENCE THE INTRUSION OF WATER ONTO THEIR PROPERTY, ESPECIALLY DURING HIGH TIDE.



GENERAL SITUATION: A STRONG HIGH PRESSURE SYSTEM CONTINUES TO PRODUCE VERY STRONG WINDS OVER THE BAHAMAS, WHILE LOW TO MID LEVEL LOW PRESSURE INCREASES SHOWER CHANCES



FOR ALL AREAS

WEATHER: WINDY WITH A FEW ISOLATED SHOWERS

ADVISORY: SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS ARE ADVISED TO REMAIN IN PORT.

WINDS: NORTHEAST TO EAST AT 20 TO 30 KNOTS IN THE NORTHWEST BAHAMAS AND NORTHEAST TO EAST AT 25 TO 30 KNOTS IN THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST BAHAMAS, GUSTING UP TO GALE FORCE.

SEAS: 8 TO 12 FEET OVER THE OCEAN BUT UP TO 14 FEET IN NORTH TO NORTHEASTERLY SWELLS IN THE NORTHWEST BAHAMAS, 10 TO 14 FEET IN THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST BAHAMAS BUT UP TO 17 FEET IN MODERATE TO LARGE NORTH TO NORTHEASTERLY SWELLS ESPECIALLY ALONG ATLANTIC EXPOSED SHORELINES.

SUN

SUNRISE 7:25AM SUNSET: 7:16PM

MOON

MOONSET: 7:31AM MOONRISE: 7:27 PM

TIDES

HIGH TIDE: 8:15AM 8:38PM

LOW TIDE: 2:36PM 2:53AM TUE



EXTENDED FORECAST FOR THE NEXT TWO DAYS: MODERATE WINDS AND ROUGH SEAS WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE ISLANDS FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS

FORECAST FOR TUESDAY

WEATHER: WINDY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS AND POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORMS

WINDS: EASTERLY AT 15 TO 25 KNOTS WITH HIGHER GUSTS TO NEAR GALE FORCE

SEAS: 5 TO 8 FEET BUT UP TO 10 FEET IN NORTHEASTERLY SWELLS

ADVISORY: SMALL CRAFT SHOULD REMAIN IN PORT

FORECAST FOR WEDNESDAY

WEATHER: WINDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND POSSIBLE ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

WINDS: EASTERLY AT 15 TO 25 KNOTS, GUSTY AT TIMES

SEAS: 5 TO 8 FEET BUT HIGHER IN NORTHEASTERLY SWELLS

ADVISORY: SMALL CRAFT CAUTION IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHWEST BAHAMAS AND AN ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST BAHAMAS

FORECASTER: S. MATHER