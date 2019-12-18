SEVEN DAY FORECAST FOR THE BAHAMAS from 12th to 18th December 2019

General Situation: A cold front near Central and South Florida will stall north of the Bahamas as a weak trough in the SE Bahamas produces some pockets of unsettled weather as it shifts through the Central Bahamas this afternoon. As first front weakens and shifts out of the area, a second cold front will move through the Southern United States by late Saturday or early Sunday and continue through the NW Bahamas while high pressure ridge builds in its wake. The cold front will weaken and gradually dissipate through Tuesday across the Central Bahamas next week as another cold front approaches or enters the NW Bahamas by early Wednesday.

Thursday 12th – Partly cloudy, breezy and warm with few scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm mainly across the Extreme NW Bahamas during the daytime. Partly cloudy to fair skies and mild at night with the chance of passing showers likely. Maximum temperature 84°F and minimum temperature 72°F. Small craft advisory in effect for ocean swells for all areas. Winds NE to E at 10 to 15 knots in the NW Bahamas increasing to 15 to 20 knots by late morning and NE to E at 15 to 20 knots in the Central and SE Bahamas. Seas 2 to 4 feet in the NW Bahamas, building to 4 to 6 feet by late morning and 4 to 6 feet in the Central and SE Bahamas up to 10 feet in moderate to large NE’ly to E’ly ocean swells overall areas.

Friday 13th – Variably cloudy, breezy and very warm with some scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across the NW and Central Bahamas during the daytime, turning cloudy and warm with lingering scattered showers or a possible thunderstorm at night. Partly sunny, breezy and warm with isolated showers across the SE Bahamas, turning partly cloudy, breezy and warm with the chance of a shower. Maximum temperature 85°F and minimum temperature 72°F. Small craft advisory continues due to ocean swells over the Bahamas.Winds E’ly at 15 to 20 knots overall areas early, but switching SE to S at 10 to 15 knots in the NW and Central Bahamas later. Seas 4 to 6 feet overall areas of the Bahamas, falling to 2 to 4 feet in the NW and Central Bahamas later but up to 8 feet in moderate to large NE’ly to E’ly ocean swells.

Saturday 14th – Mostly cloudy to overcast, humid and very warm with scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms mainly across the NW Bahamas early, turning partly cloudy to fair and mild later. Elsewhere, mostly sunny, breezy and warm in the SE Bahamas, turning fair and warm at night but increasing cloudiness and scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms in the Central Bahamas through the night. Maximum temperature 86°F and minimum temperature 71°F. Small craft should exercise caution due to ocean swells.Winds S to SW at 10 to 15 knots, veering WSW to WNW at 10 to 15 knots but gusty at times across the NW Bahamas; SE to S at 10 to 15 knots in the Central Bahamas veering S to SW at 10 to 15 knots, falling light and variable at times and E to SE at 15 to 20 knots early in the SE Bahamas veering more SE to S at 10 to 15 knots later, falling light and variable at times. Seas 2 to 4 feet in the NW and Central Bahamas, decreasing to 1 to 3 feet at times and 4 to 6 feet in the SE Bahamas early, decreasing to 2 to 4 feet later but up to 7 feet in moderate E’ly ocean swells overall areas.

Sunday 15th – Partly to mostly sunny and very warm with the chance of few isolated showers during the daytime for all areas. Fair to clear skies at night with the slight chance of a passing shower. Maximum temperature 84°F and minimum temperature 68°F. Small craft should exercise caution in diminishing ocean swells. Winds variable at 10 knots or less, occasionally becoming NE’ly at 10 knots over most areas, but gusty at times. Seas 1 to 3 feet over the ocean but up to 6 feet in diminishing E’ly swells for all areas.

Monday 16th – Partly to mostly sunny, a bit breezy and very warm with the chance of a passing shower or two during the daytime. Partly cloudy to fair skies and mild at night with the slight chance of a shower. Maximum temperature 86°F and a minimum temperature 70°F. Small craft should continue to exercise caution overall areas. Winds E’ly at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts in the NW and Central Bahamas, increasing to 15 to 20 knots by afternoon and E’ly at 15 to 20 knots in the SE Bahamas. Seas 2 to 4 feet in the NW and Central Bahamas, building to 4 to 6 feet later in moderate E’ly ocean swells and 4 to 6 feet in the SE Bahamas with lingering moderate NE’ly to E’ly ocean swells..

Tuesday 17th – Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and very warm with the chance of isolated showers during the daytime. Partly cloudy and warm at night with few scattered showers mainly across the Central Bahamas. Maximum temperature 85°F and a minimum temperature 72°F. Small craft should exercise caution for winds and ocean swells with an advisory early in the SE Bahamas. Winds SE to S at 15 to 20 knots early in the NW Bahamas, decreasing to 10 to 15 knots later; E to SE at 15 to 20 knots but gusty at times, decreasing to 10 to 15 knots later and E to SE at 15 to 25 knots in the SE Bahamas, decreasing to 15 to 20 knots later. Seas 4 to 6 in the NW and Central Bahamas, falling to 2 to 4 feet later and 5 to 8 feet in the SE Bahamas early, falling to 4 to 6 feet later.

Wednesday 18th – Partly cloudy and very warm with few scattered showers possible isolated thunderstorms across the Central and SE Bahamas in the daytime. Partly cloudy to fair skies and mild at night with few lingering showers likely. Maximum temperature 85°F and minimum temperature 68°F. Small craft should continue to exercise caution in the SE Bahamas early and advisory comes into effect late across the NW Bahamas. Winds variable at 10 knots or less at first in the NW Bahamas, becoming N to NE at 15 to 25 knots later; E to SE at 10 to 15 knots in the Central Bahamas, falling light and variable at times and SE’ly at 15 to 20 knots in the SE Bahamas early, decreasing to 10 to 15 knots or less later. Seas 1 to 3 feet in the NW Bahamas early, but building to 5 to 8 feet later; 2 to 4 feet in the Central Bahamas, falling to 1 to 3 feet at times and 4 to 6 feet over the ocean in the SE Bahamas early but falling to 2 to 4 feet later.

Beach-goers and mariners should be vigilant for rough surf and the moderate to high risk of dangerous rip currents mainly along the north and east coast beaches during the stated advisories. Boaters and beachgoers should also be alert for possible waterspout activity. Mariners should exercise caution for gusty winds and higher seas during heavy showers or possible thunderstorms. Moderate to large ocean swells will continue to affect the seas on north through east coast beaches, with occasional sea spray and road incursion from sand and battering waves likely.

