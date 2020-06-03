A brief statement was released by the Ministry of Transport and Local Government on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020, announcing the postponement of Local Government elections. The statement read as follows:
“The Ministry of Transport and Local Government wishes to announce the postponement of the Local Government elections in keeping with the Emergency Powers, (COVID19) (Special Provision) (Amendment) (No. 5) Order 2020, Section No. 3.
The elections will now be held within three months of the cessation of the Emergency Powers Orders.”
Source:
THE MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT & LOCAL GOVERNMENT
