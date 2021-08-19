The Bahamas’ Office of the Governor-General on Monday, August 16th, released a statement, informing the Bahamian public that the Governor-General, The Most Honourable Sir Cornelius A. Smith, O.N. GCMG, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The release informed that he remained asymptomatic at the time of the announcement, and that he had been fully vaccinated.

The announcement further stated, “Sir Cornelius was tested last Friday, 13th of August, 2021, out of an abundance of caution, after coming into contact with an individual who was positive for COVID-19. The results of this test was confirmed to be positive on the evening of Sunday, 15th August, 2021.”

The Governor-General, said the statement, would abide by the established Public Health quarantine protocol, and that he encouraged all Bahamians to get vaccinated.

Source:

Office of the Governor-General

Commonwealth of The Bahamas