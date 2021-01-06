The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism released a statement on Monday, January 4th, 2021, alerting visitors to Canada as well as Canadian nationals returning to Canada, of new testing requirements imposed by the Canadian government, to begin on January 7th, 2021.

The statement read: “As news emerged concerning a new variant of the Covid-19 virus circulating in the United Kingdom, Canada acted swiftly to cancel all flights from the UK to Canada. Additionally, effective January 7th, 2021, the Government of Canada has imposed an additional requirement for all visitors to Canada as well as returning nationals who must have a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to arrival in Canada and uploaded to the “ArriveCAN” website or app, to be shown to airline and border officials on arrival.

“Canada’s Transport Minister, Marc Garneau, advised that all air passengers aged five years and older, will be required to test negative before travelling from another country to Canada. Garneau advised that if there is a lack of facilities available to get tested prior to travel, a mandatory quarantine in a government-run facility will be imposed on a traveller’s return to Canada.

“The government advised that the 14-day quarantine is still a requirement when returning to Canada, and that surveillance efforts will be ramped up to ensure all travellers follow the rules. The penalty for breaking the Quarantine Act can include six months in prison and/or $750,000 in fines.

Link to Transport Canada: (https://www.canada.ca/en/transport-canada/news/2020/12/pre-departure-covid-19-testing-and-negative-results-to-be-required-for-all-air-travellers-coming-to-canada.html)

Canadians abroad are being asked to check the ArriveCAN website for more information on uploading their negative PCR test: (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/arrivecan.html#a2)

Canadians who are currently visiting The Islands of the Bahamas will be able to arrange their Covid-19 test at various government approved laboratories and testing facilities: (https://travel.gov.bs/www/static/Testing_Page.pdf)

Source:

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism