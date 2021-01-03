On Thursday afternoon, December 31st, 2020, as the year came to an end, the Ministry of Education released a statement on the decision taken concerning the re-opening of schools in the Bahamas for the 2021 Easter Term, which begins on Monday, January 4th, 2021. The statement read as follows:

“The Department of Education wishes to advise the general public that all government schools will reopen for instruction on Monday, 4th January, 2021 as follows:

“Due to the current Emergency Powers Orders, students on the islands of New Providence, Abaco, Eleuthera and Exuma will not report to a school site but will log in to their school via the Department of Education’s virtual learning platform to attend school virtually. Students on the other islands will report to their school campus for face-to-face instruction.

“All school based staff (i.e. teachers, school administrators and support staff) including those posted on the islands of New Providence, Abaco, Eleuthera and Exuma, are expected to report to their school campus unless otherwise permitted by their principal.”

According to a communication circulated by the District Education office for The Eleutheras, Spanish Wells and Harbour Island are not included in the Orders for virtual instruction.

Source:

Ministry of Education

Communications Section

Nassau, The Bahamas