Statements of condolence were released on Thursday, August 6th, 2020, after the passing away of 69-year-old former Senator, Mr. Johnley Ferguson, by Bahamas Information Services, and by the Free National Movement party. The statements read as follows:

BIS Statement:

“Mr. Johnley Ferguson, former Senator, passed away today, August 6.

Mr. Ferguson was born in Snug Corner, Acklins, on November 12, 1950 to Earnest and Ellamae Ferguson.

He received his early education at Snug Corner All-Age School, and continued his education at San Salvador Teachers College. He also received an MBA degree from Nova University, Florida.

Mr. Ferguson has taught at numerous public schools in New Providence and the Family Islands; and has served as school principal, education superintendent, and as a Family Island Administrator.

He was a former Director of the Bahamas Cooperative League and has served on the Board of the Teachers and Salaried Workers Co-operative Credit Union.

He was appointed a Senator on May 7, 2007 following the 2007 General Election, and was subsequently elected vice-president of the Senate.

Mr. Ferguson is married to Carnetta Ferguson; they have four children.

He was a steadfast Bahamian, having served his country in many capacities.”

FNM Statement:

“On behalf of our Leader, Prime Minister The Most Hon Dr. Hubert Minnis, our Deputy Leader and Deputy Prime Minister, Hon K. Peter Turnquest, Chairman Carl Culmer Sr., Members of Parliament, Party Officers, MCMs and members, The Free National Movement (FNM) send their condolences, to the family of the late Johnley Ferguson, Trade Unionist, former Senator, and former National Chairman of our great party.

Ferguson passed away today (Thursday August 6th, 2020) leaving behind a stellar record of service and sacrifice to country and party.

Born to humble beginnings in the Southern Bahamas Johnley valued education and discipline. These values lead him to become an educator. He served with distinction as Principal in several schools throughout the Islands of the Bahamas. He also served with distinction for several years as Island Administrator.

Johnley was the standard bearer for the FNM in two General Elections, contesting the MICAL seat in 2002, and South Eleuthera in 2007.

When serving as National Chairman Johnley maintained and fostered party unity and support through challenging periods.

To his widow Carnetta, his children and extended family we offer our love and support in this difficult time. May he rest in peace and rise in Glory.”