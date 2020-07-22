The Bahamas Ministry of Education released a statement on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020, informing students, parents, teachers, administrators and the general public that national examinations, which began across the country on Monday, July 13th were temporarily suspended. The statement read as follows:

“The public is advised that due to the recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Grand Bahama, Prime Minister, The Most Honourable Dr. Hubert Minnis has today announced the lockdown of the island of Grand Bahama effective 7:00 p.m. Thursday, 23rd July 2020 until 5:00 a.m. Friday, 7th, August 2020.

Consequently, the Ministry wishes to advise that in an effort to ensure the safety of all concerned and to protect the integrity of the national examinations, the 2020 sitting of the Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) and the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) examinations is temporarily suspended effective immediately until further notice.

The Ministry of Education advises students to continue their preparations for these crucial examinations as they will be held at a later date in accordance with the advice of the competent authority guided by Ministry of Health officials.

Meanwhile the public should stay tuned to official media reports and the Ministry’s official social media platforms for relevant updates.”

Source:

Ministry of Education, Communications Section