The Independence Celebrations Committee in conjunction with the Bahamas Christian Council marked the country’s 47th Anniversary with an innovative made-for-television virtual programme that kept Bahamians entertained from start to finish, showing abundant young talent in a four-hour special.

The virtual show was created to adhere to protocols to avoid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in the nation’s Independence history, Bahamians could not gather together on Clifford Park to celebrate and anticipate the Flag Raising at midnight, and fireworks, to bring in Independence Day.

Two events, pillars of the traditional celebration, were held at Clifford Park: the Ecumenical Service to begin the programme, Thursday evening, July 9, and Flag Raising and Fireworks at midnight to mark the dawn of Independence Day, July 10, 2020.

Most of the programme was anchored at studios of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas, and comprised a jubilant, creative showcase, with occasional greetings from Bahamian nationals in other countries via ZOOM — all viewed from the comfort of home.

From Clifford Park, President of the Bahamas Conference of the Methodist Church and Third Vice-President of the Bahamas Christian Council, and Savannah Sound, Eleuthera native, Reverend Carla Culmer delivered the charge to the theme, “Pressing Onward: A Time of Hope, Triumph and Transformation.” In the charge, she called for continuance of the hopefulness, resilience, and community togetherness that have helped sustain Bahamians over the years.

At the end of the night, the Bahamas Christian Council and uniformed branches at Clifford Park conducted the Flag Raising. And Fireworks signaled the long awaited moment to celebrate at dawn of Independence Day, July 10, 2020.

Source:

Bahamas Information Services

July 11, 2020