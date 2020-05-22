NASSAU, Bahamas — Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, COVID-19 Task Force Coordinator, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister explained the process for persons requesting inter-island travel, who wish to travel to or from New Providence or Grand Bahama by plane or boat.

Dr. Dahl-Regis explained the process during the COVID-19 Update Press Conference at the Ministry of Health, Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Step 1: Download the Ministry of Health Application to Travel and consent forms from covid19.gov.bs, or the bahamas.gov.bs/health websites and submit the completed forms to covid19travel@bahamas.gov.bs.

She said hard copies can be collected from the main security booth of the Ministry of Health, or any public health clinic, and returned to the Ministry of Health.

Step 2: Select an approved physician and for completion of a risk and physical assessment.

Step 3: Assist the health care team to complete a home quarantine assessment.

Step 4: Await further instructions via email or phone once the application is completed and approved.

The application process will take up to five working days. Applications submitted via hard copy to the Ministry of Health may take a few days longer.

Dr. Dahl-Regis stressed that persons should not make travel arrangements until they have received an official authorized document from the Ministry of Health. Non-approved applicants will be notified.

She explained that the public is also reminded to direct all travel related questions and concerns to the covid19travel@bahamas.gov.bs email address. As an alternative, a phone number will be established in short order.

Dr. Dahl-Regis also noted that special requests will be reviewed on a case by case basis.

She said, “The Ministry of Health thanks members of the public for their patience and cooperation as we continue to refine our travel processes.”

Second Repatriation of Bahamians and residents from Florida

The Task Force Coordinator said Thursday, the Government began the second repatriation exercise of Bahamians and residents from Florida.

She stated that a total of 210 residents were expected to be transported from Fort Lauderdale to New Providence. Ninety-six were scheduled to have landed in New Providence. A second flight was expected on Saturday, the 23rd of May.

The remaining passengers are expected on Saturday.

Dr. Dahl-Regis explained that upon arrival, residents would clear their luggage and be transported immediately to the Government Quarantine Facility.

She said, “We have received laboratory forms from many of these residents who took a COVID-19 test. A physician review panel has been established to ensure that all outside laboratories used for tests are accredited.”

She said teams on the ground have worked hard to advise residents of the quarantine rules, and to pre-approve as many people as possible.

“For those desirous of home quarantine, their residences are assessed to ensure they are able to self-isolate should they become ill during the quarantine period.

“Those residents whose homes do not provide for self-isolation will not be recommended for home quarantine.”

The Task Force Coordinator said the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) – has organised the cleaning and preparation of vacant rooms at the Government Facility to be ready to welcome residents.

She explained that should there ever be over-subscription at the quarantine sites, the Ministry of Health has identified an additional quarantine location.

Source:

Bahamas Information Services

Written By Llonella Gilbert