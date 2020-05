Bahamas Department of Meteorology SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT – TUESDAY 12TH MAY 2020

A FRONTAL BOUNDARY PRESENTLY OVER THE SOUTHEAST BAHAMAS WILL BACK UP OVER THE CENTRAL BAHAMAS ON WEDNESDAY AND STALL THROUGH THURSDAY.

CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BECOME FAVORABLE FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE ALONG THE FRONTAL BOUNDARY ON FRIDAY AFTERNOON IN THE VICINITY OF CAT ISLAND.

POCKETS OF SQUALLY SHOWERS, HEAVY THUNDERSTORMS, STRONGGUSTY WINDS AND THE POTENTIAL FOR WATERSPOUTS AND TORNADIC ACTIVITY CAN BE EXPECTED OVER PORTIONS OF THE NORTHWEST AND CENTRAL BAHAMAS WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY.

RESIDENTS IN THE NORTHWEST AND CENTRAL BAHAMAS SHOULD PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE FLOODING ESPECIALLY IN LOW LYING AREAS DUE TO LONG PERIODS OF RAIN.

SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS IN THE NORTHWEST AND CENTRAL BAHAMAS SHOULD REMAIN IN PORT ON FRIDAY AND SATURDAY.

THE AREA OF LOW PRESSURE WILL MOVE NORTHEAST AND AWAY FROM THE BAHAMAS LATE SATURDAY NIGHT AND PARTLY SUNNY AND DRIER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO RETURN SUNDAY.

THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY TAKES THIS OPPORTUNITY TO REMIND THE PUBLIC TO ENSURE THAT THE NECESSARY PRE-HURRICANE PRECAUTIONS ARE COMPLETED BEFORE THE OFFICIAL START OF THE 2020 HURRICANE SEASON WHICH BEGINS ON THE 1ST JUNE.

REMEMBER PREPARATION IS THE KEY BAHAMAS. SO BE PREPARED!!

Prepared By:

SHAYVONNE MOXEY-BONAMY/BASIL A DEAN

CHIEF METEOROLOGICAL OFFICER/DEPUTY DIRECTOR

(For) DIRECTOR