The Correne Sands Hall at the Cancer Society of Eleuthera’s (CSE) Wellness Center in Palmetto Point was transformed, into a space exuding glitz and glamour on Saturday evening, March 9th, 2024 as board members of the CSE welcomed guests, dressed in their finest, from all over Eleuthera to the Annual Hope Ball, the Society’s signature fundraiser event – held this year under the theme, ‘Close The Care Gap’.

Guests took advantage of the rear deck, added to The Wellness Center a year earlier in 2023, to mix, mingle and have fun 360-photos taken in their special occasion attire, before the formal program got underway.

CSE vice president, Jacqueline Gibson, welcomed the room of guests, which was filled to absolute capacity and introduced the energetic master and mistress of ceremonies for the evening – Mr. Ricardo Dean of Hatchet Bay, and Mrs. Eldecia Thompson of Green Castle. The pair then invoked a moment of silence for the late founder of the Cancer Society of Eleuthera, Mrs. Correne Sands, along with all the precious lives of those fallen from the disease of cancer on the island.

Cancer survivor and founder of ‘Hope 4 Tomorrow’ retreats, Mrs. Avis Munroe, was also invited to ceremonially light a candle of hope, for those currently fighting with cancer.

MC’s Dean and Thompson, kept the audience thoroughly entertained throughout the evening, delivering humour, good-naturedly demanding song, and engaging guests in a variety of games and fun challenges. All this, while patrons enjoyed a four-course dinner, catered by Tamika Rahming – with volunteers from the Rotary Club of Eleuthera, and the Kiwanis Club working together to assist with serving the scrumptious meal.

The first-ever Correne Sands Community Award was also debuted at the Hope Ball, with past CSE president, Mrs. Juanita Pinder chosen as the initial recipient, for her dedicated and passionate service, during her time as president, and the numerous other roles she took and continue to take on during her many years with the CSE. She shared, “Volunteering is something that you do, because there is nothing more sacred than giving of yourself. When you give your energy, your time and your talents to help another person – that is golden. I just want to say that it has been a pleasure serving these past ‘umpteen’ years.. It has been such a rewarding experience. This team that I work with – I would go to war with them anyday. They are a set of people who don’t stop until it’s done, and then some. The energy, the excitement. Yes, we clash and buck heads, but we get back, because we realize that it is not about us, but about the people that we serve.”

Current CSE president, Susan Culmer, during her welcome address to the room, highlighted treatment cost struggles of curent cancer patients in Eleuthera, saying, “Survival for a cancer patient in The Bahamas is very costly… It seems like only the rich can survive, with the cost of cancer treatment services right now. We are seeing so many fundraisers, gofundme, cook outs, sponsor sheets, and the list goes on. We need more voices to unite and advocate for a program that eases the stress of some of our cancer patients… The fight we are in here on the island, and the fundraisers that we do, is for you, our cancer patients and survivors. It is our desire to assist every person on the island with cancer, and pay for all your treatment, but the reality is that it is just not possible. However, we will do our best to share the little that we have with anyone that knocks on our door.”

President Culmer also highlighted the importance of early-detection of cancer in all its forms, adding, “We continue to preach that early detection saves lives. Both medical centers on the island showed their support by bringing those detection services to our front door… Our health is important, so we need to step up our game, with no excuses. There are two imaging machines on the island now, so there are no excuses for ladies not to be screened… With the two machines on island, we are also now able to assist with what we call – three for the price of one – in terms of screening. When you look at what we used to pay for a plane ticket [to New Providence] plus the screening – that can now pay for three people to get screened here in Eleuthera.”

Ms. Culmer encouraged everyone present to continue to partner with the Society in their work going forward, and thanked all of the Society’s partners, donors, supporters and volunteers, for all that they do, and what will continue to be done.

Special guest during the evening, Mrs. Susan Roberts, Cancer Society of The Bahamas president, was also invited to share remarks on the work being done in New Providence. She informed, “We currently have two people from Eleuthera staying at the ‘Cancer Care Center’… Unfortunately, people from Eleuthera are very high on our list of people coming in there. So, that’s rather sad. But, whatever we can do to help, we will do it – in Nassau. We are soon going to extend our headquarters, so that we can assist more Nassau-based people as well, who have problems getting to the hospital, getting comfortable surroundings, etc… For some it is very difficult, and we just want to make everybody as comfortable as they can be – and to help them as much as we can. That is why we are there.”

Young people were also represented during the evening, with volunteers assisting in various roles to make the event a success. A highlight, was eight-year old student from the Laura L. Anderson Primary School, Kai-La Imlach – who made a special presentation. Young Kai-La, who had initiated a fundraising drive in her area, selling croc-pins, with the Cancer Society in mind – handed over $170 – the proceeds of her efforts, to president Susan Culmer, saying, “I present this envelope of hope and love to you, as an extension of the Kai-La’s Kindness Project. This is my small way of assisting this great organization. God bless us all.”

According to CSE organizers, the Hope Ball on Saturday evening was an overwhelming success, with all tickets sold out – and all funds raised going towards the Society’s efforts to assist those on the island, struggling with cancer. Ticket sales were capped at approximately 100 tickets ($125 each) to ensure a comfortable fit for guests in the Wellness Center’s converted ballroom. “We were sold out, so we were so excited. We didn’t want to over-extend the room so we capped out at 100 tickets. There were also a lot of donations, so our bottom line – profit line we are hoping to be bigger than in the past. There are so many people I can say thanks for. It was all a team effort, and it is all about helping persons who can’t help themselves,” said President Culmer.

She added, “I think we tend to forget what a cancer patient and cancer survivor goes through. So, I am just happy for all the supporters. This is not a one-man thing – everybody has to come together. amd the more partnerships we can create, it will make it much easier.”