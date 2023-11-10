Disney’s Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point will host a JOB FAIR at The Worker’s House Facility on Queen’s Highway in Governor’s Harbour on Friday, November 3rd, 2023. Start time is at 9am until 5pm.

Disney Cruise Line invites potential employees to ‘unlock their potential’, and to explore opportunities with Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point – it’s new island destination, slated to open summer 2024.

At the event, interviews will be conducted, so interested applicants are asked to bring their resumes or CV’s.

See poster below for further detail.