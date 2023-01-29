Police in Eleuthera are investigating a traffic accident which has left a 27-year-old woman dead. The incident reportedly happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27th, 2023, in an area described by authorities as ‘Salt Bluff’ (midway between the townships of Savannah Sound and Tarpum Bay).

A preliminary report indicated that the young woman was traveling south along Queen’s Highway, in a charcoal gray Nissan Note vehicle, when she was said to have lost control and collided into a casuarina tree. The vehicle was extensively damaged, resulting in the woman being trapped inside. According to the report, she had to be extricated from the car. Local medical personnel pronounced the victim dead on the scene, after their arrival.

A posting via social media by ‘A Teacher’s Touch Memorial League’, identified the victim of the crash as Chara Major, a school guidance counsellor with the Ministry of Education. The posting which expressed the group’s condolences read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic death of Ms. Chara Major — Guidance Counselor of Emily G. Petty Primary, Emma E. Cooper Primary and James Cistern Primary Schools.

“Ms. Major passed this evening in a car crash in Eleuthera. We are saddened by this news as Major was so excited to be in Eleuthera after only starting her career there a few months ago. She truly loved what she did and cherished her students and colleagues most.

“We express sincerest condolences to her family, friends, loved ones, students and colleagues. May her soul rest in paradise.”

Police in their report, expressed that they are investigating and are once again appealing to members of the public, to adhere to the rules and regulations of the Road Traffic Act.

They urged, “Motorists are also reminded to stay within the required speed limit, as failure to do so will result in you being cited, and in some instances losing your life.”