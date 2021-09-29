Six ministers and five ministers of state were sworn in on Wednesday, September 22nd, by the Governor-General as part of the new Cabinet of The Bahamas led by Prime Minister Hon. Philip Davis.

The new ministries announced comprise Social Services and Urban Development; Labour and Immigration; Environment and Natural Resources; Transport and Housing; and Grand Bahama.

During the swearing-in ceremonies held on Wednesday at the Baha Mar Convention Centre, Prime Minister Davis said all hands on deck are needed to address the pressing challenges now faced by the country.

“I am proud that some of the best of those hands are part of our parliamentary team who can bring expertise, experience and industry to the task at hand,” said the Prime Minister.

Ministers appointed include:

• Hon. Obediah Wilchcombe, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development and Leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly;

• Hon. Keith Bell, Minister of Labour and Immigration;

• Hon. Vaughn Miller, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources;

• Hon. Mario Bowleg, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture;

• Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis, Minister of Transport and Housing; and

• Hon. Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama.

Ministers of State include:

• Hon. Basil McIntosh, Minister of State for the Environment;

• Hon. Myles Laroda, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister;

• Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, Minister of State for the Public Service;

• Hon. Lisa Rahming, Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development; and

• Hon. Zane Lightbourne, Minister of State for Education.

The new ministers of state, said the Prime Minister, will support the urgent and important work to be carried out by the new administration.

Prime Minister Davis said that while each title and role carry specific responsibilities, government agencies must work together to achieve the best results.

“Because government is organized by ministerial portfolios it is easy to forget the jobs that we do are intertwined,” said the Prime Minister.

“The many arms of government must work together.”

The first ten ministerial postings were announced on Saturday, Sept 18th and Monday, September 20th, 2021.

They included:

• Deputy Prime Minister, I. Chester Cooper, Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation;

• Sen. Ryan Pinder, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs;

• Hon. Frederick Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Public Service;

• Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education, Technical & Vocational Training;

• Hon. Alfred Sears, Minister of Works and Utilities;

• Hon. Dr. Michael Darville, Ministry of Health and Wellness;

• Sen. Michael Halkitis, Minister of Economic Affairs, and Leader of Government Business in the Senate;

• Hon. Clay Sweeting, Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs;

• Hon. Wayne Munroe, Minister of National Security; and

• Hon. Jomo Campbell, Minister of State for Legal Affairs.

Following the first set of appoinments earlier in the week, Prime Minister Philip Davis in remarks during the swearing-in segment of the ceremony, commented that his Bahamas Cabinet member appointments reflected the breadth and depth of the competencies and characteristics of his team – and descibed the group as having, “experience combined with innovation, expertise combined with a willingness to see things anew, integrity and a strong sense of purpose.” He added, “They are receiving these appointments because of their determination to get things done.”