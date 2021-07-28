The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Education Foundation (CHTAEF) and Les Roches Global Hospitality Education are launching a new professional development program for Caribbean hospitality professionals.

The program builds on the two organizations’ existing partnership, which began in 2019, and is designed to accelerate the trajectory of participants’ hospitality careers.

The initiative targets today’s hospitality supervisors and managers and aims to propel them to hotel manager or general manager positions over the next two to three years.

The rigorous yet flexible academic program is designed to be pursued alongside students’ current job commitments, allowing them to accelerate their careers without interrupting them.

CHTAEF and Les Roches are committed to helping Caribbean nationals reach the highest levels of the industry and become the future faces of the Caribbean hospitality sector.

CHTAEF trustee Omar Robinson, who attended a similar program, said: “These programs bring together hoteliers from around the world and expose them to hotel administration at the highest level. The knowledge broadens their expertise in hospitality and prepares them to tackle the role of general manager.”

Carlos Diez de la Lastra Buigues, managing director, Les Roches Marbella, added that Les Roches was honored to confirm the educational partnership with the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Education Foundation and develop, for the first time in the Caribbean, its recognized institutional collaboration.

“Our executive postgraduate program has been tailored to support leadership and professional development for supervisors and managers specialized in tourist services and luxury hotels in the Caribbean. As a top world-ranked hospitality school, Les Roches is committed to preparing the future leaders of Caribbean hospitality. This partnership will allow us to raise the standards of hotel excellence in destinations with the greatest potential worldwide and we are delighted to be part of this initiative,” he said.

CHTAEF chair Karolin Troubetzkoy believes the initiative fits perfectly with the foundation’s mission of supporting Caribbean hospitality workers through their careers, and provides an excellent opportunity to “level up” skills and expertise: “We’re so grateful for this partnership with Les Roches, and truly excited about what this new program means for the Caribbean hospitality professionals of today and the future.”

The program comprises nine subjects in five study units, each lasting approximately one month, and requires a weekly commitment of 10-12 hours to complete. Subjects include A Practical Approach to Protocol & Etiquette; Innovative, Alternative and Sustainable Trends In Tourism; Advanced Hospitality Operations; Leadership and Organizational Behavior; Advanced Finance and Budgeting; Marketing Strategies for Hotel Management; Entrepreneurship and Business Modelling; Revenue Management; and Data Analytics (digital) for Decision Making.

Caribbean candidates must have a minimum of four years’ hospitality experience, including one year in a supervisory position, and have the endorsement of their hotel to participate in the program.

The deadline for applications is August 15, 2021, and the program will begin on September 19, 2021.

Financial assistance in the form of scholarships is available.

Interested candidates can get more information and apply at: http://www.chtaef.com/caribbean-hospitality-professional-development-program/ or https://learn.lesroches.edu/caribbean-executive-scholarship.html.

Source: Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Education Foundation (CHTAEF)