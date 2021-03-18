(March 17, 2021) — George Damianos, Chief Executive Officer for Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty, and Lana Rademaker, Chief Brokerage Officer, are pleased to announce the addition of three new estate agents: Colleen Carey, who will be based in the Harbour Island office in Eleuthera, Scott Ferguson, who will be based in Treasure Cay, Abaco, and Candis Lakin who will join the sales team in Nassau.

“We’ve seen an increase in activity in all markets since travel restrictions began to lift in January,” Rademaker said. “Eleuthera, including Harbour Island and Spanish Wells, has been a particularly active market over the past six months with a strong demand for turnkey beachfront homes and oceanfront estates. We are also very encouraged by the surge of interest in Abaco properties which will contribute to the ongoing rebuilding efforts post-Hurricane Dorian.

Formerly a co-owner of Studio Ohana in Nassau, Carey has returned to The Bahamas after spending a period of time in the U.S.

“The Harbour Island market is a unique one, even among other luxury markets,” Rademaker said. “It’s an intimate, sophisticated community where discretion and curating long-term relationships are highly valued. Colleen’s natural ability to make deep connections with those around her and her knack for instantly making them feel comfortable make her an excellent fit for this tight-knit community. ”

Ferguson, also a native Bahamian, has been a longstanding successful member of the Abaco business community for decades taking part in a variety of industries including retail, passenger marine transport and construction/development.

“Scott has an extensive personal and professional network and is well-respected as a businessman throughout The Bahamas,” Rademaker said. “He sincerely enjoys being involved in his community and is extremely focused on helping businesses rebuild and thrive throughout Abaco.”

Lakin has spent the past 10 years cultivating her knowledge of Nassau’s highest-end luxury markets while managing marketing strategy and client relations as an Executive Assistant for company owner and Chief Executive Officer George Damianos and top producer, Nick Damianos.

“Candis’ daily interaction with some of our company’s most high-net-worth clients over the years has offered her a unique perspective on our business and the relationships we’ve spent decades nurturing,” Rademaker said. “Her insight into this unique segment of our client base and her extensive understanding of their needs means she’ll hit the ground running as a sales agent. We’re extremely supportive of this new career path she’s chosen.”

