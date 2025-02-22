AML Foods Limited, in a release on Friday, February 7th, 2025, stated that despite their best efforts, due to unexpected delays in securing construction permits, they are now looking at a May opening for their newest grocery store, Eleuthera Markets, located in Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera.

“Firstly, we would like to apologize to residents and visitors to the island, as based on our initial announcement, they were anticipating a much earlier opening,” said the Company’s CEO & President, Mr. Gavin Watchorn. “Burrow’s One Stop Shop played a key role in the Eleuthera community, providing an important service to the island for many years. Having the store closed for such a long period, and over the busy Easter vacation season is something we did not want residents or visitors to experience”.

Watchorn further explained, “After signing the sales agreement in September, our team engaged the architect and began mapping out a comprehensive construction plan, sourcing the new refrigeration and equipment, while simultaneously building out the product assortment and logistics process. Due to all of the preliminary work that was done, once the sale was actually finalized, we were able to submit our applications almost immediately. Unfortunately, due to local Government elections and the transition to a new board, our applications are delayed, and we are unable to begin construction”. Watchorn noted that all of the building materials and equipment are on island, and they are ready to proceed with the project once the approvals are in hand.

AML’s Chief has asked residents for their patience and wants to reassure them that his team is working with local Government and doing everything within their power to get the store up and running to begin servicing the island again. “We remain committed to the island of Eleuthera, and our team will be on island on Friday, February 21st to host a community Give-Back and Meet & Greet event”.

AML has hired a local General Contractor to complete the $1.6m renovation project and also announced that they have retained all employees from the previous owners.

Source: AML Foods Limited