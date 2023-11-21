SPECIAL WEATHER UPDATE – Issued at NOON on Wednesday 15th, November 2023

……. Near gale-to-gale force winds and heavy rainfall expected through Thursday evening……

A gale (34 – 40kt) warning is now in effect for the entire Northwest Bahamas

A gale watch is in effect for Central Bahamas through 8pm Thursday….

An excessive rainfall, flooding and severe weather watch remains in effect for the Northwest and Central Bahamas Thursday.

…Small craft, mariners, beach-goers and swimmers are strongly advised to remain in port and onshore…

A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to develop near the Northwest Bahamas along a frontal boundary tonight. This system is expected to move northeastward across the Northwest Bahamas through the weekend. The system is expected to produce strong to near gale force gusty winds, heavy rains and possible tornadic and waterspout activity across the Northwest and Central Bahamas through Friday.

Total rainfall amounts over the Northwest Bahamas are expected to be 2 – 4 inches with isolated maxima of 6 inches, while over the Central Bahamas total rainfall amounts are expected to be 1 – 3 inches with isolated maxima of 4 inches mainly over northern Exuma and Cat Island. Localized flooding in low-lying and flood prone areas is anticipated, therefore residents are advised to take the necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, a robust high-pressure system sitting near the eastern seaboard of the United States, coupled with the previously mentioned systems, will maintain a very tight pressure gradient across the islands. As a result, sustained strong breezes with frequent gusts to gale force is expected across the Northwest Bahamas through Thursday evening. Meanwhile, strong breezes gusting to near gale force is expected in the Central Bahamas through Thursday evening. Residents are advised to safeguard all loose furnishing that may become airborne because of the strong winds.

Treacherous waves, dangerous surf, and life-threatening rip currents will continue across coastal and offshore waters, and for this reason mariners, small craft and beachgoers should remain safely in port and onshore. Strong onshore flow, overtopping waves and sea spray combined with higher-than-normal tides will likely result in minor coastal flooding as well as beach erosion. Therefore, motorists and pedestrians traversing coastal roads, sea walls and the Glass Window Bridge are urged to exercise caution.

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology is simultaneously keeping an eye on a broad trough of low pressure in the southwest Caribbean Sea. This system is expected to move northeast over the next couple of days and interact with the departing surface to upper-level low across the northern Bahamas, and could bring strong gusty winds and squally showers to the Southeast Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands Friday through Sunday. Residents in the Southeast Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands should monitor the progress of this system.

Issued by: The Bahamas Department of Meteorology

——-

Original Article:

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT – Issued at NOON Tuesday 14th November, 2023

An Excessive Rainfall and Severe Weather Watch comes into effect for the Extreme Northern and Northwest Bahamas 6am Wednesday morning. A Gale Watch (Winds 34 to 39 knots) is now in effect for the Extreme Northwest Bahamas. A Gale Watch will come into effect at 6pm this evening for the Northwest Bahamas and 6am Wednesday morning for Central Bahamas.

A robust mid-level trough digging eastward across the northern Gulf of Mexico and its associated surface low-pressure will pull a near stationary frontal boundary presently across the Central Bahamas northward. As this complex weather pattern pushes north and east, widespread moderate to heavy rainfall will begin to impact the Extreme Northwest and Northwest Bahamas Wednesday morning progressively intensifying throughout the day on Wednesday.

Rainfall, and severe weather potential increases overnight on Wednesday through the afternoon on Thursday as a secondary area of low-pressure is forecast to develop and strengthen near Bimini. The developing low is expected to gradually move northeast dragging a cold front over the islands on Friday. The heaviest rainfall at the moment is expected across the Extreme Northern Bahamas. Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with isolated maxima up to 6 inches are expected across the Extreme Northwest and Northwest Bahamas through Thursday afternoon. Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas in these areas are encouraged to take all necessary precautions.

Furthermore, the pressure gradient between the low-pressure center in the Gulf of Mexico and a robust high pressure center hugging the east coast of the United States will support strong breezy (22 to 27 knots) to near gale (28 to 33 knots) winds with periodic gusts to possibly gale strength beginning this afternoon across the Extreme Northwest Bahamas. Strong to near gale winds are expected to the Northwest Bahamas this evening and the Central Bahamas Wednesday morning.

Small Craft Operators, and Mariners, in the Extreme Northwest Bahamas, are strongly advised to seek safe harbour and remain in port. While those in the Northwest and Central Bahamas should remain in port from 6pm this evening.

Battering waves, dangerous surf, and life-threatening rip currents will impact coastal areas, in the Extreme Northwest Bahamas, this afternoon and the Northwest and Central Bahamas this evening. Additionally, persistent onshore flow, overtopping waves and sea spray combined with higher than normal tides during the high tide cycle will result in minor coastal flooding. Therefore, motorists and pedestrians are urged to exercise caution.

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology is concurrently monitoring a broad area of showers and thunderstorms in the Southwest Caribbean Sea. This system is forecast to move northeast toward the end of the week and could bring strong gusty winds and squally showers to parts of the Central Bahamas, the Southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands over the weekend.

Issued by:

Shayvonne Moxey-Bonimy

Chief Meteorological Officer

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology