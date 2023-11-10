UPDATE (Nov. 3rd, 2023): The Glass Window Bridge was officially reopened to motorists and pedestrians as of 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 3rd, 2023.



Original Article (Nov. 2nd, 2023)

URGENT NOTICE:

Authorities in Eleuthera have announced the temporary closure of the Glass Window Bridge – as of 11am on Thursday morning, November 2nd, 2023 – due to dangerous weather conditions.

Police have urged the public, saying, “Commuters in the area are asked to exercise extreme caution or to avoid this area in the interim…your cooperation is expected and appreciated…Remember the life that you save may very well be your own…Thank you in advance.”

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology issued a strong warning in their morning ‘Marine Forecast’ – dated November 2nd, 2023 – of gale force winds as well as elevated seas and wave activity impacting the Northeast and Central Bahamas through Friday. An excerpt of the forecast reads as follows:-

“ SPECIAL WARNINGS: A GALE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHWEST AND CENTRAL BAHAMAS THROUGH FRIDAY. SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS SHOULD REMAIN IN PORT DUE TO LIFE THREATENING MARINE CONDITIONS. WINDS HAVE INCREASED GUSTING TO GALE FORCE AT TIMES AND SEAS ARE GREATLY ELEVATED. BEACH-GOERS SHOULD REFRAIN FROM ENTERING THE WATER DUE TO ROUGH SURF AND DANGEROUS RIP CURRENTS. MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE EXTREME CAUTION WHILE TRAVERSING COASTAL ROADS DUE TO OVER-TOPPING WAVES AND SEA SPRAY.

“ GENERAL SITUATION: A POWERFUL HIGH PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL CONTINUE TO PLAY A PIVOTAL ROLE IN KEEPING VERY WINDY CONDITIONS OVER THE ISLANDS, WHILE A COLD FRONT MEANDERS ACROSS THE CENTRAL ISLANDS. A LINGERING TROUGH WILL TRIGGER SOME UNSETTLED WEATHER ACROSS THE SOUTHEAST BAHAMAS.

“ NORTHWEST AND CENTRAL BAHAMAS

ADVISORY: SMALL CRAFT ARE ADVISED TO REMAIN IN PORT.

WINDS: NORTH TO NORTHEAST AT 25 TO 30 KNOTS GUSTING TO GALE FORCE AT TIMES.

SEAS: 10 TO 14 FEET BUT HIGHER IN NORTH TO NORTHEASTERLY SWELLS.

WEATHER: VERY WINDY WITH FEW ISOLATED SHOWERS.”