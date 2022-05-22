The Ministry of Health and Wellness announces that a Public Consultation will be held in Central Eleuthera on Thursday, May 26th, 2022 as part of the Environmental and Social Assessment and the Environmental and Social Management Plan for Healthcare Facilities in The Bahamas.

The purpose of the Consultation will be to discuss Health Infrastructure improvements in Palmetto Point and Rock Sound, Eleuthera. The Consultation is planned as a hybrid event (see zoom meeting link, id and passcode on poster below), with the in-person meeting taking place at the Central Eleuthera High School at 6pm on Thursday, May 26th.

The Acting Minister of Health and Wellness, Senator L. Ryan Pinder and Clay Sweeting, Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs, and M.P. for Central and South Eleuthera are both expected to be present.