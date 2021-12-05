Detectives in Eleuthera are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his mid-twenties that occurred on Sunday, 28th November 2021.

On Sunday morning, sometime around 2:30am, police received reports that a man had been shot and was unresponsive in North Eleuthera in the vicinity of the Three Island Dock.

Officers responded, and on arrival at the scene, they were directed to where the body was discovered. Police found the man lying in the street, and confirmed that he was unresponsive, with visible injuries to his body. The officers assessed the body and found injuries consistent with gunshots wounds.

The medical doctor from Harbour Island visited the scene and confirmed that the man was deceased. The young man is said to be a resident of Lower Bogue, Eleuthera. Local resident accounts identified the victim as twenty-six year old, Drew Storr, who lived on Three Island Road.

According to authorities, investigators from New Providence have joined local police on Eleuthera, and are assisting with this investigation.