Aliv celebrated their 5th Anniversary in Eleuthera in October with a special two-day visit by Aliv CEO, and native Eleutheran, Mr. John Gomez, along with a full marketing and promotions team, who hosted special events at signature store locations across the island, beginning in Governor’s Harbour on Thursday morning, October 21st, 2021. The Aliv visiting team would traverse north to south, including to their store locations in Harbour Island and Spanish Wells.

“We are celebrating five years of being in business,” said CEO Gomez on Thursday morning, as excited customers were escorted in store to a fanfare welcome, and plied with thank you gifts of appreciation. “It’s amazing how quickly those five years have gone by. What we felt is that five is a significant time for any business to be in operation, and we wanted to give back to our customers. So, what we are doing is going to all of the major islands.

“Two weeks ago we were in Long Island, and Exuma, with the same kind of event, where we invited customers who started with us five years ago to come in and we give them special offers, gift bags, and personalized cards to the individual customers to express how much we appreciate them. We could not be here without them. So, this is our way of saying, ‘Thank you’. We are also going to continue to provide the customer service, quality network, and most of all our people, in-store and throughout the community.”

Mr. Gomez and his team, not only visited stores, hosting anniversary events during their two-day Eleutheran adventure, but also took time to visit with local leaders, the Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce and One Eleuthera to talk about business opportunities, and how Aliv could help to make their businesses more successful.

In between taking in famous sites like the Ocean Hole in Rock Sound, and the Glass Window Bridge further north CEO Gomez also a facilitated a number of sponsorships and donations – stopping in to his high school alma mater, Preston Albury High with a presentation. Artie Johnson’s tennis camp was also the recipient of a sponsorship, with Mr. Gomez stopping into a session, and playing a short exhibition round. In Spanish Wells, the Aliv team also reached out to community organization – Fishermen’s Fest.

Quite proud of his Eleuthera roots and connection with the island, Mr. Gomez shared, “When I was coming in on the plane, and just before we landed, I started to get a little emotional, because this is where it all began for me. This is home for me. Sometimes you hear people who claim they are from this island or that island. For me, I can say, this is where I was born, where I ran around barefoot here in Eleuthera. I was born in Rock Sound, so it was special for me to come back and share what we are doing in the organization, and to make sure that Eleuthera also benefits from the things that we are providing as a company.”