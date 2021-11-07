The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Eleuthera Division has released the photo and description of a 14-year-old girl, who has been missing from Central Eleuthera since Sunday, October 31st. Troyell Pinder was last seen at her residence in Savannah Sound. She is described as having a dark brown complexion with a slim build, standing at 5ft 3in tall.

Anyone with information should contact the RBPF Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991, 502-9992, 502-9968, 502-9971 OR the RBPF Eleuthera Division at 332-2111, 332-2117.