Powerful thunderstorms on Tuesday evening, August 24th, 2021, resulted in a lengthy power outage for many residents in Eleuthera, beginning shortly after 8pm on Tuesday.

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) released an update on Wednesday morning, August 25th, 2021, detailing some of the damage caused by the storm, and the company’s anticipated timeline for teams to effect repairs. See the public notice below: