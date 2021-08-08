On Friday, August 6th, 2021, the Bahamas Ministry of Health reported the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases ever reported in The Bahamas in one day, with two hundred and twenty-eight (228) cases. Eleuthera’s daily case number was also the highest reported for the island in one day, at twenty (20). See full daily report here.

The Ministry commented, “This number is a historical one… The numbers seen today demonstrate that the virus that causes COVID-19 is ever-present and continues to be transmitted in the country. It should be noted that a total of 499 cases were reported between the 1st – 5th August, 2021. For the same time last week, 25th – 29th July, 2021, 558 confirmed cases were reported.

They continued, citing the recent public holiday as a possible factor in the record numbers, saying, “On August 2nd, 2021, The Bahamas celebrated Emancipation Day as a public holiday. It is noteworthy to mention that when we experience a holiday, members of the public may delay getting tested for COVID-19. Most laboratory facilities would be closed. The Ministry has observed that this often results in an uptick in the number of confirmed cases reported days following a holiday. The Ministry continues its monitoring to ensure timely responses to this evolving pandemic.

“We will get through this together if we remember to:

1. keep private social gatherings restricted to 5 or fewer persons, provided they are vaccinated;

2. stay home if you don’t feel well;

3. wear a mask outside of your home;

4. regularly wash your hands;

5. remain socially distant; and

6. avoid large gatherings at restaurants, workplaces, churches, celebrations and family reunions.

“The Ministry of Health encourages all to remain disciplined, continue to apply the COVID-19 health precautions and to get vaccinated at the first opportunity. Appointments are available at vax.gov.bs.”

On Friday, August 6th, one hundred and twenty-two (122) people were reported as being hospitalized with COVID-19 in the country. Two (2) additional deaths were were reported as being under investigation. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in The Bahamas stood at two hundred and ninety-five (295).