On Sunday, July 25th, 2021 the following announcement was released by the Bahamas’ Office of the Prime Minister:

“Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis will address the country on Wednesday night, 28 July 2021 at 8pm, regarding the continued comprehensive measures his administration is taking to combat the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is the worst crisis in our country’s modern history. Throughout, the Government has instituted a variety of measures, focusing on saving lives and livelihoods,” said Prime Minister Minnis.

“As the fight continues, we must remain focused on prevention, preparedness and the future.”

The Prime Minister will announce a series of measures to assist with care of people hospitalized with COVID-19, measures to limit the further spread of the virus, and an update on the country’s efforts to secure more vaccines.

The Prime Minister is focused on implementing policies that protect Bahamians while allowing commerce to continue in a safe and responsible manner.

The country’s economy has shown substantial gains on the road to recovery in recent months. It is imperative that this continues. The Prime Minister seeks to ensure that while acting to save lives Bahamians are able to earn a living.”

Source:

Office of the Prime Minister Commonwealth of The Bahamas

July 25th, 2021