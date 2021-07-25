(Wednesday, July 22nd, 2021) The Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) is making an urgent appeal for the public to make arrangements directly or via legal representatives for the collection of their deceased loved ones from the hospital Morgue. Persons can contact the hospital at telephone number 322-2861.

This appeal comes as the hospital’s morgue is operating beyond capacity. The PHA is also requesting funeral homes who are under contract by deceased families to accelerate the removal of bodies in preparation for burial. In the event where bodies are not removed in a timely manner, the PHA will have no alternative but to seek the required legal authority to remove the remains.

While PMH attempts to mitigate its limited storage capacity, the increasing number of bodies threatens Morgue operations as overflow conditions can compromise the integrity of bodies over time.

The PHA and PMH appreciate the public’s support and understanding regarding this critical and urgent request.

Source:

Public Hospitals Authority, Corporate Communications