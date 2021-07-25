The Bahamas received 3,496 doses of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine, as the result of a donation from the British Overseas Territories of Montserrat and Anguilla, with the assistance of United Kingdom High Commissioner Sarah Dickson.

“The vaccines are a welcome addition to our current vaccine supplies and will be used to continue the administration of second doses. We express our deep appreciation to the governments and people of Montserrat and Anguilla and the United Kingdom for this much-needed support,” said Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, chair of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee and special health adviser to the Prime Minister, who received the vaccines on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 at Jet Nassau FBO at the Lynden Pindling International Airport.

Dr. Dahl-Regis also thanked the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for helping to coordinate the effort. Also pictured, Nurse Ruth Bastian, National Immunization Manager, Ministry of Health; and Sr. Lt. Edward Fritz of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)