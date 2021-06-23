Senior High School graduation ceremonies are taking place across Eleuthera this week and into the first week of July.

Celebrations begin on Tuesday, June 22nd in Harbour Island at the Harbour Island All Age School with twenty students participating in commencement exercises. The ceremony, which begins at 10am on Tuesday morning, will be hosted on the community ball field, with principal Kenneth Roberts.

The Samuel Guy Pinder All Age School 2021 commencement in Spanish Wells, with principal Chardel Brown-Gibson, will be held on the following evening at 6pm on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On Friday, June 25th, twin ceremonies take place at opposite ends of the island. Preston Albury High School’s graduation service, with principal Tracey Mackenzie, is scheduled to take place in Rock Sound at 10am on Friday morning, while later the same afternoon, at the North Eleuthera High School in Lower Bogue, with principal Kevin Hepburn, commencement exercises will be held at 2pm.

The final public high school graduation for the Central Eleuthera High School, with principal Marie Galanis, is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 29th at 10am.

Windermere High School rounds out the 2021 commencement season on island with their graduation ceremony scheduled to take place on Friday, July 2nd, at 10am in Savannah Sound at the Methodist Church, with principal Myrtle McPhee.