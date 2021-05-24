The Cancer Society of Eleuthera is set to host its Annual Prayer Breakfast event, scheduled to take place on the grounds of the Cancer Society’s Wellness Center in Palmetto Point at 8am on Saturday, May 22nd, 2021. Guest Speaker on Saturday morning is Jermaine Kemp. The event is drive-up only. See poster below for details:

Mrs. Marie Galanis, Principal at the Central Eleuthera High School is being celebrated as she gets set to retire at the end of the current school semester. Festivities kicked off with special assemblies, along with a t-shirt day parade on Thursday and Friday, May 20th and 21st. Formal celebrations continue on Saturday, May 22nd with a luncheon at noon hosted at Worker’s House, Governor’s Harbour, followed by a ‘Night of Music’ on Sunday from 5pm to 8pm, also hosted at Worker’s House. See details below: