The Bahamas National Trust (BNT) unveiled a new brand on April 14th, 2021 after 61 years as environmental gatekeepers in The Bahamas. The brand was launched in a digital format across the organization’s web and social media pages, with a press conference to unveil the new logo to the media.

Established in 1959, the BNT has been at the forefront of progressive legislation to protect the environment. Their many successes include the establishment of the first land and sea park in the world – the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park; the creation of the Inagua National Park to protect the Bahamian flamingo; and their “Conchservation” campaign that seeks to protect the Bahamian Queen Conch and preserve it for future generations.

In a press statement released by the organization, the BNT said, “It is our hope as we undertake this rebranding journey that we carry [our] auspicious history with us into a more vibrant future.”

BNT Executive Director Eric Carey said, “This process has been two years in the making. It’s with great anticipation that we finally share it with the public. Our goal is to remain true to what has always been at the core of our identity: passion, dedication, commitment, protection, stewardship, conservation, and transparency. At the same time we want to make the BNT and the environment, generally, more appealing to a broader spectrum of constituents, including younger generations who are the future of The Bahamas.”

The BNT is responsible for 32 national parks- over 2 million acres of land and sea throughout The Bahamas. They assured the public that their new logo is only a change of face, and not an overhaul of the non-profit’s history or its mission.

“The launch of this new brand marks a new and exciting era for the organization,” their press statement said. “We want the public to know this change, while significant, does not alter our values, our mission, or our goals; we have a new logo, but the same focus.

“We are BNT. We aim to be the standard of environmental gatekeepers in The Bahamas, continuing to lead by example.”

The BNT’s rebranding comes one year after the grand celebration of its 60th anniversary and has been two years in the making. The April 14th unveiling launched Phase 1 of a multi-phase rollout of the organization’s new image.

