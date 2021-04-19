The Free National Movement (FNM) issued the following statement regarding the ratification of new candidates for the next general election in a release on April 15th, 2021:

“The Free National Movement is committed to moving The Bahamas forward with real reforms, creating a more transparent, accountable and responsible government to improve the lives of all Bahamians, not just a chosen few. Tonight, the FNM nominated two newcomers to the political arena, who will bring their fresh and valuable perspective to furthering the goals of the party, as well as one incumbent with a proven record of solving problems for his constituents. Nicole Michelle Martin received the nomination for Nassau Village, Drumeco Dexter Lauriston Archer received the nomination for Fort Charlotte and Stephen ‘Hank’ Johnson for Central and South Eleuthera.

“Nicole Michelle Martin is a British Empire Medal award winner. Her trailblazing efforts and contributions to the trade union movement have been a monumental step forward for workers. History was made when she became the first female president of the largest Union in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas – Bahamas Hotel Catering & Allied Workers Union.

“Drumeco Archer is a lawyer by trade, with a career including positions in both the private and public sectors. As an accomplished athlete, Drumeco found track and field to be the life changing catalyst that led him to his academic and professional careers. In giving back to the sport, he serves as President of The Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA). He is a passionate advocate of land ownership – an opportunity he firmly believes fosters strong and independent communities.

“Stephen ‘Hank’ Johnson is an accomplished community leader offering 19 years of local government leadership and experience as Chairman for the Township of Palmetto Point and Chief Counselor in Eleuthera.

“Each has dedicated themselves to serving Bahamians and will bring unique perspectives and fresh ideas that will contribute towards building a better Bahamas for generations to come.”