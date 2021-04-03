Without any specific reasoning being mentioned, the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Dr. Hubert Minnis, announced on Wednesday, March 31st, 2021, the following new travel requirements for the islands of Eleuthera and Harbour Island. Spanish Wells was not specifically mentioned in the PM’s statement or the revised Order.

Full statement below:

“In accordance with the Emergency Powers (COVID-19 Pandemic) (Risk Management) (No.4) (Amendment) (No. 10) Order, 2021, persons traveling from Harbour Island and Eleuthera will now be required to undergo a RTPCR COVID-19 test in order to obtain a travel health visa.

The requirement is effective Thursday, April 1st, 2021 and applies to persons older than 10 years of age traveling from Harbour Island and Eleuthera, to other parts of The Bahamas. This does not apply to travel between mainland Eleuthera and its surrounding islands and cays.

Travelers from Eleuthera and Harbour Island will also now be required to take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test on the fifth day after arrival to their destination within The Bahamas and submit the results to the Ministry of Health online via the health travel website.

The inter-island testing requirements are expected to be eased with the acceleration of the COVID-19 vaccination roll out.

To read the complete Order please visit www.opm.gov.bs.”

Source:

Office of the Prime Minister

Commonwealth of The Bahamas

March 31st, 2021