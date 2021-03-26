On Thursday, March 25th, 2021, the Bahamas Ministry of Health in their daily COVID-19 report, raised alarm bells on the slowly, but steadily increasing number of daily reported positive COVID-19 cases in country, with 33 new infections recorded on Wednesday, March 24th, 2021. The following statement was included with the report:

“The Ministry of Health has been closely monitoring the number of COVID-19 cases since January, 2021. Notably, it is observed that there is a marked increase in COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations on the islands of New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco that has become disconcerting.

“Consequently, the Ministry of Health encourages the general public to continually adhere to the health precautions – avoid social gatherings, maintain adequate social distancing, wash hands frequently, and wear a mask.

“The public is reminded that COVID-19 vaccinations are now available in-country for those who wish to exercise the option to be vaccinated.”

See the March 25th COVID-19 report here.