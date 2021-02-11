The Office of the Prime Minister released a statement on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021, about the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is expected to arrive in country as early as late February. The statement read as follows:

“The World Health Organization (WHO) today recommended the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for use worldwide by all adults, including in people over the age of 65.

The National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee will continue to follow the guidelines set out by the WHO. The AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered to eligible Bahamians and residents over the age of 18 who choose to take it.

Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, Chairman of the consultative committee, stated: “as we indicated last week at the press conference, we will continue to be guided by the science.”

The WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) said on Wednesday 10 February that the AstraZeneca vaccine can be used by all people over the age of 18.

Last week, the Government was formally notified that it could receive 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine starting the second half of February and into the end of the second quarter of 2021, through the COVAX Facility.

The Government continues to work on all fronts to secure additional COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and other safe approved vaccine providers.

Source:

Office of the Prime Minister

Commonwealth of The Bahamas