

After several days of numerous periods of electrical outages and on/off fluctuations within Central Eleuthera, Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), on Sunday evening, February 7th, 2021, issued a statement to its customers, as follows:

“BPL wishes to advise its customers in Eleuthera that the issues affecting the consistency of the electricity supply between Hatchet Bay and Savannah Sound have been addressed.

“Between 6pm and 7pm on Friday evening, there were a series of short duration outages affecting the area. This was repeated on Saturday morning between 530am at 8 am. The outages were a result of the impact of inclement/windy weather which resulted in salt spray impacting the overhead line in the area. In order to address the problem, BPL worked with the Fire Branch to wash away the salt from the lines and restore the reliability of the supply. The washing exercise required supply interruption for 1 to 2 hours in areas and ended at approximately 4pm.

“We apologize for the delay in notification of customers, and thank our customers for their patience.”