The Cabinet Office announced on Monday evening in a statement that Minister Ferreira had tested positive for Covid-19, and was currently in quarantine. The full statement read as follows:

“The Cabinet Office announces that the Minister of Environment and Housing, the Hon. Romauld Ferreira, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Minister Ferreira is not experiencing symptoms at this time and is in quarantine.

As a precautionary measure all Cabinet Ministers and staff who came in direct contact with the Minister will be tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine. The Prime Minister did not have direct contact with Minister Ferreira.

Contact tracing is being carried out by the Ministry of Health Surveillance Unit and all established health protocols are being followed.

As announced earlier today, the Churchill Building, which houses the Cabinet Office, is being deep cleaned and sanitized and will re-open on Tuesday 6 October.”

Source:

The Cabinet Office

Commonwealth of The Bahamas

October 5th, 2020