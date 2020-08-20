A new emergency order cited as the Emergency Powers (Covid 19 Pandemic)(Storm Preparedness) Order, 2020 was released on Wednesday night, August 19th, 2020.

The order applies to All islands, except Mayaguana, Inagua, Chub Cay, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Long Island, Rum Cay, Ragged Island and Spanish Wells.

A daily curfew from 10pm to 5am was imposed and it said that all businesses shall remain closed, with the exception of specifically named essential services, which included health care establishments, police, defence force, customs, airport authorities, NEMA, disaster reconstruction authority, NIB, immigration, correctional services, environmental health, meteorology, social services, waste disposal and sanitation services, security businesses, civil aviation, national food distribution task force, essential workers, contractors and subcontractors, public and private utility providers, and other private freight and shipping businesses and their essential employees.

The order outlined that no person, with the exception of essential workers, should leave their place of residence for any purpose other than to seek urgent medical care or for an activity specifically permitted by the order.

Any person in contravention of the order, on conviction would be liable to a fine not exceeding $10,000 or to a term of imprisonment for a term not exceeding eighteen months, or to both.

Under item four of the order, residents under a storm watch or warning, are permitted to make the necessary hurricane preparations to secure, “himself and his property including any building, vehicle, boat, crop or animal.”

Item 5 of the order outlined that all businesses and offices could continue their business operations by allowing their employees to work remotely from home.

All persons employed within the public service, unless designated as essential workers, are to work remotely from home.

All persons employed within the public service, designated as ‘essential workers’, are to report to their place of work.

Diplomatic and consular offices, including OPBAT, are permitted to operate.

The National Food Distribution Task Force, along with NGO’s and religious organizations are permitted to distribute food.

A registrant of the national food distribution programme must when leaving their home to collect food from a distribution center, carry a valid government issued identification, and does not require approval from the Commissioner of Police.

The order then listed a variety of permitted activities as follows:

Healthcare workers are allowed to conduct home visits to provide medical or therapeutic care.

A person needed to tend a farm or sheltered animals are allowed to do so.

Essential personnel of a print or electronic news media business may operate.

Hotels are allowed to operate, however, guests are not to leave the premises, except as permitted by this order, and indoor dining, casinos, discos, gyms, spas, salon services are prohibited. Hotels are to provide the Commissioner of Police with the names of all employee reporting to work for the duration of this order.

The following businesses are allowed to operate and open to the public between 6am and 9pm: grocery stores, water depot or production company, a pharmacy, a gas station, and a hardware store.

Public water standpipes are also accessible by the public between the hours of 6am and 9pm.

A manufacturer can continue the production of goods to be delivered to a food store, or mail boat for inter-island trade on Mondays through Fridays between 6am and 6pm, but is not allowed to open to the general public.

A wholesale grocer or baker is allowed to operate for the purpose of wholesale delivery to a food distribution center, the corrections department, a retail grocer or to a mail boat for family island supply.

Commercial banks and credit unions are allowed to open Monday through Friday between 8am and 5pm.

Laundromats can operated daily between 6am and 9pm, subject to health protocols, including, fifty percent occupancy, having a control person at entrance ensuring sanitization as persons enter, and no congregating of persons inside or outside of the laundromat.

General insurers, brokers and agents are allowed to open daily between 8am and 5pm.

Commercial fishing businesses are allowed to operate to deliver its catch to a processing plant.

Restaurants in Abaco are allowed to operate utilizing takeaway and curbside only from Monday through Friday between 6am and 7pm.

Ports of entry, container ports, freight forwarders, private terminals and businesses engaged in inter-island freight transportation are permitted to operate.

Item 10 of the order on legal services, stipulate that a counsel and attorney are to work remotely, and can attend his/her office for collecting files and other necessary items to work from home, with the exception of discharging or taking instructions in existing criminal or urgent civil matters or the execution of wills. Identification must be produced if requested.

Construction activity is allowed on Mondays to Fridays between 7am and 5pm, and on Saturday between 7am and 1pm.

A funeral that was prearranged to be held between Tuesday, August 18th and Tuesday, August 25th may be held at the graveside, and limited to five people in addition to the officiant and mortuary workers.

Weddings are not permitted for the duration of the order.

Live-streamed religious services are allowed on Saturday, August 22nd and on Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 between 7am and 1pm, from the place of instruction with no more than ten (10) persons participating. The order gave no information on religious services beyond Sunday, August 23rd.

Exercise is allowed in one’s immediate neighbourhood between 5am and 8am.

In relation to restriction on domestic and international travel, the order outlined that Orders 20A, 21, 21A, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 28A of the Emergency Powers (Covid 19 Pandemic)(No. 3) Order, 2020 continues to apply.

According to the order, a ‘peace officer’ is empowered to; require a motorist to stop his vehicle, and to question the occupant on his purpose for travel, his intended destination, and whether or not he has obtained approval under item 17 of the order.

Item 17 refers to the event of necessity or emergency, where a person must seek permission from the Commissioner of Police to leave his place of residence by calling 311 or the nearest police station.

The order also notes that the Emergency Powers (Covid 19 Pandemic)(No. 3) Order, 2020, and all its amendments, continue to have effect during and after the expiration of this order.

See the full new emergency order here for detailed reference.