Assistant Commissioner of Police, responsible for Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas District, Ashton Greenslade has assured Grand Bahamians that starting today at 6 p.m., the Royal Bahamas Police in Grand Bahama will be out in full force to ensure that residents adhere to the two-week lockdown that has been imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19 on the island.

During a press conference on Thursday, July 23, 2020, ACP Greenslade, along with other high ranking officers of the police force, held a press conference on the steps of Police Headquarters to give an update on police position in terms of the lockdown.

“We will be patrolling the entire island, including West End and Eight Mile Rock, we will have check points at strategic locations and we will be checking all vehicles,” said ACP Greenslade. “Those who are not permitted to be on the streets, are asked to remain home. Those who are considered essential workers and allowed on the streets, please follow the health protocols and wear your masks at all times.

“We’re also going to ensure that bars that are supposed to be closed remain closed. We are also sending a warning to those persons who intend to break the law by selling alcohol from your premises to cease from doing so immediately.”

ACP Greenslade acknowledged that there are a number of officers who are presently in quarantine, but assured residents that there are still sufficient police officers available to carry out proper patrol of the island of Grand Bahama.

“We have just shy of 400 officers here in Grand Bahama, so the police stations will be operational and residents can still call in and file complaints,” said ACP Greenslade. “But we have a special task force here on the island, who will be dealing with the COVID-19 lockdowns. We have over 60 officers just focusing on that and that includes mobile patrols throughout the island.”

Grand Bahama begins a two-week lockdown on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 7 p.m. There will be a curfew for the entire island from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and a total lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays. From Monday through Friday most businesses on the island will be closed and residents will be permitted out of their homes only for essential reasons, such as going to the grocery store, the pharmacy or the gas station.

During the weekend lockdown only essential workers will be permitted on the streets.

The two-week lockdown in Grand Bahama was put in place after cases of COVID-19 began to spike on the island. The lockdown is an effort to slow and stop the spread of the coronavirus on the island.

Source:

Bahamas Information Services

Article Written By: Andrew Coakley