With the Hurricane Season for 2020 having started on June 1st, the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development released its list of Official Hurricane Shelters for 2020 on Sunday, June 7th.

The list of shelters provided for Eleuthera, however, was incomplete. A note included with the national list informed that shelters were still being actively sought in Spanish Wells.

See the official shelters listed for Eleuthera and Harbour Island, detailed below:

Link to full ISLANDS OF THE BAHAMAS 2020 OFFICIAL HURRICANE SHELTERS



CENTRAL ELEUTHERA

1. Camp Symonette – James Cistern

2. Church of The Nazarene – Palmetto Point

3. Emily G. Petty Primary School – Governor’s Harbour

4. George E. Johnson – Hatchet Bay

5. The Salvation Army – Palmetto Point

6. Wesley Methodist Church Hall – Palmetto Point

NORTH ELEUTHERA

1. New Jerusalem Church – Blackwood, North Eleuthera

2. The Haitian Baptist People Church – The Bluff, North Eleuthera

3. John Wesley Methodist Church – The Bluff, North Eleuthera

4. Charles Wesley Methodist Church – Lower Bogue, North Eleuthera

6. The Current Community Centre – The Current, North Eleuthera

7. Zion Methodist Church – Current Island

SOUTH ELEUTHERA

1. Church of God of Prophecy – Tarpum Bay

2. Rock Sound Primary School – Rock Sound

3. Green Castle Primary School – Green Castle

4. Wemyss Bight Primary School – Wemyss Bight

5. Deep Creek Primary School – Deep Creek

6. St. Mary the Virgin Church – Bannerman Town

HARBOUR ISLAND

1. Lighthouse Church of God – Harbour Island

2. Harbour Island Public Library – Harbour Island

3. New Alliance Church of God – Harbour Island

4. Wesley Methodist Church – Harbour Island

SHELTERS ARE ACTIVELY BEING SOUGHT IN THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS:

1. Central Abaco

2. Grand Bahama

3. Spanish Wells, Eleuthera

As noted by the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, this list is subject to change.

Source:

Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development

Department of Social Services

(List updated as of June 5th, 2020)