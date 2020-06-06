Trevaughn Edwards, a 25-year-old man, was reported missing by his godfather to Police in Governor’s Harbour, Central Eleuthera, on Friday morning, June 5th, 2020.

Trevaughn was said to have left his home in Governor’s Harbour for work on Wednesday morning, June 3rd, and reportedly did not return, and had not been seen since then.

The 25-year-old, confirmed Police, was originally from New Providence, and had moved to Eleuthera.

Authorities on the island say that an active investigation into the disappearance of the young man is currently ongoing.

Trevaughn is described as being of a dark brown complexion, standing at between 5ft 6in to 5ft 9in, with a slim build.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Trevaughn is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 502-9991/2 or any of the following contact numbers: Police Emergency – 911, National Crime Prevention Office – 302-8430/1, Crime Stoppers – 328-8477 (Family Islands – 1-242-300-8476).