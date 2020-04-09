The importation of non-medical protective face masks will be prohibited, effective 8am Friday 10 April 2020, Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis announced today.

This does not apply to the importation of medical-grade masks for health care workers.

“The move is an effort to protect the local mask manufacturing industry that has sprung up overnight as a result of the COVID-19 virus,” said Prime Minister Minnis.

“We are working to protect and encourage small businesses and to create and promote jobs. I am happy to see so many seamstresses and tailors involved in this growing industry.”

All mask orders made before Friday 10 April will be allowed. Proof of the date that masks were ordered is required.

Orders of 10 masks or less for personal use are also allowed.

Requests for special exemptions may be made in writing to the Competent Authority, Office of the Prime Minister.

Under the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No.2)(Amendment), every person who leaves their residence must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth while away from their residence.

Source:

Office of the Prime Minister

April 9th, 2020