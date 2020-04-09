On Wednesday, April 8th, 2020, the Office of the Prime Minister released a set of amendments to the Emergency Powers Order.

Amendments include details of the Easter weekend lock down, which begins on Wednesday evening at 9pm on April 8th until Tuesday morning at 5am on April 14th, 2020.

Among other updates, the amendments include a new requirement for all citizens to wear a mask, when leaving their residence. Exempted businesses (like food stores) have also been given the option to deny entry to any person not wearing a mask, under the amended orders. See links to both amendments below:

EmergencyPowers(COVID19)(No.2)(Amendment)(No.7)Order2020(8April2020)

EmergencyPowers(COVID19)Lockdown(No.2)Order,2020(8April2020)