On Thursday, April 2nd, the Bahamas Ministry of Health (MOH) updated its number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to twenty-four (24) in the country, with one death recorded. On Friday morning, April 3rd, the MOH announced two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the Bahamas. The Ministry of Health is set to give an update to the nation at 5pm on Friday, April 3rd, 2020.

See recent releases below:

TWO ADDITIONAL COVID-19-RELATED DEATHS (3rd April, 2020)

Update #23

The Ministry of Health confirms the overnight death of two (2) hospitalized patients previously confirmed to have COVID-19. Investigations are being conducted into the details surrounding the cases.

More information will be forthcoming at the scheduled Ministry of Health Press Conference today at 5:00p.m.

Members of the public are once again reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Dr. Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.

THREE ADDITIONAL CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES (2nd April, 2020)

Update #22

The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are three (3) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to twenty-four (24). Currently, there are five (5) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, eighteen (18) confirmed cases in New Providence and one (1) confirmed case from the island of Bimini.

The newly confirmed cases are as follows:

 Case #22 is a seventy-nine (79) year old male and a resident of New Providence with no history of travel.

 Case #23 is an eighty (80) year old male and a resident of Grand Bahama with no history of travel.

 Case #24 is a nine (9) year old female of New Providence with no history of travel, and is a direct link to Case #8.

Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other twenty-one (21) COVID-19 positive cases. Case #17 is under investigation, and Case #18 has now been hospitalized in Intensive Care.

