EmergencyPowers(COVID19)(SpecialProvisions)Order2020(30March2020).pdf

On Wednesday, April 1st, 2020, the Office of the Administrator in Spanish Wells, released the following information on changes in their delivery of government services:

“The General Public is hereby advised that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, various Government services have been temporarily disrupted.

As a result, the Office of the Administrator, Spanish Wells will be open to the public for restricted services from 9am-1pm, Mon-Fri until further notice. Persons should call 333-4409/333-4054 during these hours prior to visiting the office. Be reminded that as a result of the order attached (see link above), it is not… mandatory to access a number of Government services until April 17th.

Persons seeking medical assistance in Spanish Wells should phone the Government Clinic at 333-4064 or the on-call (emergency) number at 814-5911.

PLEASE BE REMINDED THAT YOU SHOULD PHONE PRIOR TO VISITING THE CLINIC.

Remember:

– STAY AT HOME;

– wash your hands thoroughly;

– wear a face mask when venturing out to access essential services.

Persons that have questions or concerns from 1-5pm should contact the Administrator’s Office at 823-5503 or email adminoffspanishwells@bahamas.gov.bs