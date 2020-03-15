The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the following statement on recent measures announced by the U.S. Embassy in Nassau in response to the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic:

“The Ministry wishes to bring to the attention of members of the public that the U.S. Embassy in Nassau has implemented measures to help control the spread of COVID-19.

These measures include social distancing. The U.S. Embassy has indicated that it is canceling routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments. The Embassy will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but is unable to provide a specific date at this time. If members of the travelling public have an urgent matter and need to travel immediately, they should follow the guidance provided at Ais.usvisa-info.com, by phone at +1-242-603-1290 or +1-703-831-3448, or via email to VisaNassau@state.gov to request an emergency appointment.

Members of the public are further advised to visit the Embassy’s website https://bs.usembassy.gov/covid-19-information/ for additional detail and updates.”

For additional information contact:

Peter Deveaux-Issacs, Permanent Secretary – peterdeveauxisaacs@bahamas.gov.bs

Sharon Brennen-Haylock, Director General – sharonhaylock@bahamas.gov.bs

Emergency phone number of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – 827-3106 (local) +1-242-827-3106 (overseas)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nassau, Bahamas

15 March 2020