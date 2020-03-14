The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture released the following statement on Friday, March 13th, 2020, in reference to event cancellations and policy updates in response to the evolving COVID-19 Pandemic:

“The Government of The Bahamas continues to monitor ongoing developments and reports as it relates to the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

On the 11th March, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. The virus continues to spread to countries within the Caribbean region and new cases are being reported daily.

The overarching advice from health professionals has been to avoid large gatherings and comply with all hygienic protocols to, at best, ensure the health and safety of the public.

The Ministry takes seriously its mandate to facilitate the development of our youth, sporting disciplines and cultural affairs, as well as our responsibility to ensure that events, projects and programs are conducted, as far as possible, under conditions that are safe and productive.

To date, there are no suspected, confirmed or recorded cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas. However, out of an abundance of caution, the Ministry has taken a proactive position to engage preparatory, preventative and precautionary measures in the interest of the Bahamian people and residents of The Bahamas.

To this end, the High School Track and Field Championship scheduled to be held over 12th to 14th March, 2020, has been postponed.

As a matter of priority, we are in the process of collaborating with other stakeholders to determine which events of local, regional and international interest are best postponed or cancelled in the interest of the protection of public health and safety.

The Ministry will continue to monitor the quickly-evolving global and regional developments as they relate to COVID-19. We will respond and communicate our response as quickly as possible. We will continue to share information and provide the necessary updates on decisions that affect our affiliates, partners and the general public.

The Ministry would also like to encourage all youth, sports and cultural organizations to consider and carefully monitor all information as well as updates from medical professionals including the Ministry of Health to ensure the safety of our youth, athletic cultural communities.”

13th March, 2020

Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture

University Drive

Nassau, The Bahamas